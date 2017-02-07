Feb 07 – Homily – Fr Alan: The Fruitful Virginity of St. Colette
The virgin St. Colette stands as an example of womanly purity for the sake of the Kingdom of God, especially in our age of immodesty. With her renunciation of self and of the world, God raised Colette to the heights of mystical gifts, favored her with miracles, and used her to restore the primitive observance of the Rule of the Poor Clares.
cf. Mother Mary Francis, P. C. C., Walled in Light: St. Colette. Franciscan Herald Press: Chicago, 1985.
Mass: St. Colette of Corbie - Opt Mem
Readings:
1st: Hos 2:16, 17, 21-22
Resp: Ps 45:11-12, 14-15, 16-17 0
Gsp: Lk 10:38-42