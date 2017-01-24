Jan 24 – Homily – Fr. Alan: The Writing Apostolate – A Pathway to Sanctity
Declared Patron Saint of Catholic Writers by Pope Pius XI in 1923, St. Francis de Sales was an exemplary practitioner of what Fr. John Hardon called the writing apostolate. By means of writing, this Bishop and Doctor of the Church was able to effect the conversion of tens of thousands of Calvinists who had no other means of receiving the Catholic truth. St. Maximilian Mary Kolbe continued the tradition of Catholic publishing by modern means, and so do the Franciscans of the Immaculate, through a variety of social communications media.
+++