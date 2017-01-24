Ave Maria Meditations

My Christian experience and conviction were born through contact with the Holy Ghost Fathers of my village. When they encountered difficulties, the missionaries took refuge in prayer. The process of human birth takes a long time and is not a single act. It happens moment by moment. There were stages that gave my life a decisive orientation. But these turning point were the hours, the moments of the day when, one on one with the Lord, I became aware of His will for me. The most important moments in life are the hours of prayer and adoration. They give birth to a human being, fashion our true identity; they root our existence in mystery.

My daily encounters with the Lord, in supplication and prayer, are the basis for my life. I began to be attentive to these moments even as a child in my family and through contact with the Holy Ghost Fathers. When we must live the passion, we have to retreat to the “Garden of Gethsemane” and the solitude of the night.

Robert Cardinal Sarah