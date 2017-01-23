Jan 23 – Homily – Fr Matthias: The Family Formed By God Himself
Mary and Joseph were united together by true, though virginal, marriage. God Himself wanted it that way, to be born in a family based on holy matrimony. Ave Maria!
Mass: Espousal of BVM with Joseph - Feast
Readings:
1st: Prov 8:22-35
Resp: Ps 45:11-12, 14-15, 16-17, 18
Gsp: Mt. 1:18-23
References:
Pope Francis, General Audience, St. Peter's Square, Wednesday, 17 December 2014 (https://w2.vatican.va/content/francesco/en/audiences/2014/documents/papa-francesco_20141217_udienza-generale.html)
Pope Francis, Amoris Laetitia, Post-Synodal Apostolic Exhortation "On Love in the Family", 19 March 2016 (https://w2.vatican.va/content/dam/francesco/pdf/apost_exhortations/documents/papa-francesco_esortazione-ap_20160319_amoris-laetitia_en.pdf)
