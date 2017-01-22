Jan 22 – Homily – Fr Ignatius: Light of a Darkened World
Fr. Ignatius gives the final homily for the retreat titled "Universal Call to Holiness" referring to the first reading from Isaiah where the light of holiness will come to the darkened world. God will give us the light of His grace, growing in holiness and we will give this light to the world. God calls all of us to become holy.
Mass: 3rd Sunday in Ordinary Time - Sunday
Readings:
1st: isa 8:23-9:3
Resp: psa 27:1, 4, 13-14
2nd: 1co 1:10-13, 17
Gsp: mat 4:12-23
