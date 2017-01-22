Ave Maria Meditations encore

January 22nd marks the sad anniversary of the Roe vs. Wade decision that legalized abortion across the United States. More than 60 million unborn children have perished since. This statue shows a bit of the anguish that many mothers come to know after their abortions as they consider the child who is not with them. Let us pray that the truth of the value of all life, born and unborn, will be once again championed all over the world.

Eternal Father, Source of Life, open our hearts to see and desire the beauty of Your plan for life and love. Fill us with Your Holy Spirit so that our love will be generous and self-giving and we may be blessed with joy.

Grant us great trust in Your mercy. Forgive us for not receiving your gift of life and heal us from the effects of the culture of death. Instill in us and in all people a sense of the sacredness of every human life. Inspire our efforts to protect and care for the most vulnerable, especially women who are pregnant and their unborn children, the sick and the elderly.

Strengthen us in the hope that with You nothing is impossible. We ask this in the Name of Jesus who by His Cross makes all things new. Amen.

From the Sisters of Life