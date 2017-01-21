Jan 21 – Homily – Fr Ignatius: St Agnes
Fr. Ignatius for the retreat titled "Universal Call to Holiness" gives the second homily where he presents St Agnes, virgin and martyr, as a great example for her willingness to go out and give everything she had to obtain the treasure of holiness and the kingdom of heaven. He points out that she overcame the two things that we must overcome to become holy, love of pleasure and fear of pain for she was tempted with many rewards if she was to forsake her faith as well as threatened by many tortures if she did not. Let us choose as well as she did.
Ave Maria!
