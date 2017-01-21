Jan 20 – Homily – Fr Ignatius: Becoming Saints in God’s Eyes
Fr. Ignatius gives the first homily for the retreat titled "Universal Call to Holiness" where, referring to the Catechism of the Catholic Church paragraph 828, he explains how saints are exemplars of holiness and intercessors for us and how we must avoid the pitfall of striving to be considered holy by people and rather be holy in God’s eyes. To do this we need to practice heroic virtue, cooperate with God’s grace and become familiar with the lives of the saints to imitate them. Most of all we need to ask God for help, since he wants us to be saints more than we do.
