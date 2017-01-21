Jan 21 – Homily – Fr Jacinto: Crazy, Excessive Love
Jesus' relatives did not understand His crazy, excessive love, and thought he was "out of his mind". He is still not understood and neither are his followers, like the martyr St. Agnes who's crazy, excessive love lead her to consecrate first her body and then her life to God when she was only 12. Let us renounce lives of mediocrity, and follow Jesus completely with His crazy, excessive love in our hearts, even if it means others will say we are "our of our minds".
Mass: St. Agnes - Mem
