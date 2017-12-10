Dec 10 – Homily – Fr Jacinto: The Preaching of St John the Baptist
St John the Baptist says, "Repent for the Kingdom of Heaven is at hand." Our Lord founded the Kingdom of Heaven by founding the Church. Repentance means a change in one's understanding, a change in one's whole way of life. Repentance achieves a rectifying of our relationship to God. has our repentance produced good fruit?
Ave Maria!
Mass: 2nd Sunday of Advent - Sunday
Readings:
1st: isa 40:1-5, 9-11
Resp: psa 85:9-10, 11-12, 13-14
2nd: 2pe 3:8-14
Gsp: mar 1:1-8