Nov 01 – Homily – Fr Ignatius: All Saints – Who, Where And How?
Fr. Ignatius, on the Solemnity of All Saints, answers the questions "Who, Where And How?" regarding the saints in Heaven. Who these saints are, where they are and how they got to there. They are a great multitude of souls like you and me. Some we know (from the martyrology) and many we don't know. They are in heaven with God and all the saints, in possession of everything the human heart and mind can hope for and more. They got there by recognizing Jesus as the Way, the Truth and the Life, and receiving His graces through the sacraments, being united in this life with His Mystical Body, the Church.
Ave Maria!
