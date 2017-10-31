p = 62834

Honoring All Saints

A Prayer Meditation for All Saints Day

We give you thanks, O God, for all the saints who ever worshiped you
Whether in brush arbors or cathedrals,
Weathered wooden churches or crumbling cement meeting houses
Where your name was lifted and adored.

We give you thanks, O God, for hands lifted in praise:
Manicured hands and hands stained with grease or soil,
Strong hands and those gnarled with age
Holy hands
Used as wave offerings across the land.

We thank you, God, for hardworking saints;
Whether hard-hatted or steel-booted,
Head ragged or aproned,
Blue-collared or three-piece-suited
They left their mark on the earth for you, for us, for our children to come.

Thank you, God, for the tremendous sacrifices made by those who have gone before us.
Bless the memories of your saints, God.
May we learn how to walk wisely from their examples of faith, dedication, worship, and love.

by Safiyah Fosua

Related Post

 St. Bernadette (of Lourdes) Ave Maria Meditations The incorrupt body of St. Bernadette (Feast day is April 16th) Some Quotes from the Saint: "I'm happier with my crucifix on...
He is Risen: He is not here! Ave Maria Meditations Pope Benedict XVI -homily    Vatican Basilica   15 April 2006  "You seek Jesus of Nazareth, who was crucified. He has ri...
Spouse of the Holy Spirit One Minute Meditation O Mary, Spouse of the Holy Spirit, make me docile to His divine motions. MEDITATION from Fr. Gabriel...
Prayer Litany to St. Louis, Patron of Franciscan T... Ave Maria Meditations The Litany of St. Louis, King of France, Protector, Third Order Franciscan Lord, have mercy upon us. Lord, have mercy ...

Tags:

Oct 31 – Homily: Unity of Christians
Next Post

Author Sr. JosephMary f.t.i.

Our Lady found this unworthy lukewarm person and obtained for her the grace to enter the Third Order of the Franciscans of the Immaculate. May this person spend all eternity in showing her gratitude.

More posts by Sr. JosephMary f.t.i.

Leave a Reply