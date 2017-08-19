May 13 Live Stream Talk: Msgr. Arthur B. Calkins – The Hearts of Jesus & Mary in the Fatima Message
Views 32
Man's cooperation with God in the unfolding mission of redemption in human history is sublimely and supremely evident at Fatima, which bears the imprint of both the Immaculate Heart of Mary and the Sacred of Jesus.
The message regarding the Triumph of the Immaculate Heart of Mary reveals God's will for the unique cooperation of Our Lady, the Co-Redemptress with the Redeemer, Our Lord Jesus. The Triumph of Her Immaculate Heart is the means by which God wills to realize the Triumph of Jesus' Sacred Heart.
By God's will, all His elect are involved in hierarchical meditation, but most especially the Mother, who brought Him into the world and brings the world to Jesus, Who in turn, as revealed in Scripture, submits all to the Father (Cf. 1 Corinthians 15:28).
Ave Maria!
+++