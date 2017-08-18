p = 62310

A Morning Offering Prayer

Ave Maria Meditations

A Morning Offering Prayer:

My most sweet Jesus, I offer you this day, through, with, in, and for Mary Most Holy, in union with the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass throughout the world. (I offer) my every thought, word, deed, and all my joys, sorrows, sufferings, successes, failures, rejoicings, and disappointments. (I offer all these) for the desires of Your Sacred and Eucharistic Heart, those of the Immaculate Heart of Mary: that the Will of Our Father be done in all things.

(I offer) for my petitions and the petitions of all my associates, especially Pope Francis’ intentions for this month, and in reparation for my sins and the sins of the world, for the conversion of sinners, for the union of Christians, and with the intention for gaining every indulgence I may. Amen.

(slightly edited):  used with permission from Spread The Blaze apostolate https://spreadtheblaze.com/

