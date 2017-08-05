May 13 Live Stream: Dr. Mark Miravalle – Fatima & the Fifth Marian Dogma
Dr. Miravalle explains the continuing relevance of "the most important message of Our Lady in the Twentieth Century." He believes that a critical part of the promised Triumph of the Immaculate Heart will be the proclamation of the Fifth Marian Dogma. "Fatima is an expression of Mary as Coredemptrix, Mediatrix, and Advocate in action, in history, in salvation," he explains. Describing the fundamental importance of the Fatima message, Dr. Miravalle states that Fatima is simply "the Gospel applied to now."
Listen and learn from one of the world's foremost Mariologists.
Dr. Miravalle gave this talk on May 13, 2017, at the Mother of the Redeemer Retreat Center in Bloomington, Indiana. It was one of the several presentations featured in a live-stream event entitled "The Warning & A Plan for Peace."
To commemorate the 100 Years of Fatima, the Franciscans of the Immaculate have planned another part of the 2017 "Centennial Review & Pastoral Interpretation of the Fatima Message." The concluding event, "The Promise & Our Part in the Plan," is coming up on October 7, at Stonehill College in Easton, Massachusetts. It, too, will be live-streamed.
