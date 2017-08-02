Aug 02 – Homily – Fr Maximilian W: Franciscan Plenary Indulgence
St. Francis obtained for souls a great gift from Our Lord and Our Lady. The Portiuncula Indulgence, now extended to the whole Church, is offered on August 2, the feast of the dedication of the Portiuncula Chapel in Assisi, where Our Lord first granted Francis' request, on the condition that the Pope approve it.
Ave Maria!
Mass: Our Lady of the Angels of the Portiuncula - Feast
Readings:
1st: Sir 24:1-4, 16, 22-24
Resp: Ps 34:5, 7, 9-10, 18-19
2nd: Gal 4:3-7
Gsp: Lk 1:26-33