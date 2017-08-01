A Saint of the Holy Eucharist

Ave Maria Meditations

St. Alphonsus Liguori (August 1st)

My Lord Jesus Christ who, because of Your love for me, remain night and day in the Blessed Sacrament full of pity and of love, awaiting, calling, and welcoming all who come to visit You: I believe that You are present here. I adore You, and I thank You for all the graces You have bestowed on me, especially for having given me Yourself in this Sacrament, and for having given me Your most holy mother Mary to plead for me, and for having called me to visit You in this church.

I now salute Your most loving Heart… I intend by this visit to adore You here and in all the places on earth in which You are present in the Blessed Sacrament. My Jesus, I love You with my whole heart. I am very sorry for having so many times offended Your infinite goodness. With the help of Your grace, I propose never to offend You again.

Prayer of spiritual communion: My Jesus, I believe that You are present in the most Blessed Sacrament. I love You above all things, and I desire to receive You into my soul. Since I cannot now receive You sacramentally, come at least spiritually into my heart. I embrace You as if You were already come, and unite myself wholly to You. Never permit me to be separated from You. Amen.