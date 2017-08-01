p = 62156

A Saint of the Holy Eucharist

Ave Maria Meditations

St. Alphonsus Liguori (August 1st)

My Lord Jesus Christ who, because of Your love for me, remain night and day in the Blessed Sacrament full of pity and of love, awaiting, calling, and welcoming all who come to visit You: I believe that You are present here. I adore You, and I thank You for all the graces You have bestowed on me, especially for having given me Yourself in this Sacrament, and for having given me Your most holy mother Mary to plead for me, and for having called me to visit You in this church.

I now salute Your most loving Heart… I intend by this visit to adore You here and in all the places on earth in which You are present in the Blessed Sacrament. My Jesus, I love You with my whole heart. I am very sorry for having so many times offended Your infinite goodness. With the help of Your grace, I propose never to offend You again.

Prayer of spiritual communion: My Jesus, I believe that You are present in the most Blessed Sacrament. I love You above all things, and I desire to receive You into my soul. Since I cannot now receive You sacramentally, come at least spiritually into my heart. I embrace You as if You were already come, and unite myself wholly to You. Never permit me to be separated from You.  Amen.

Related Post

 How Deep is Your Love? One Minute Meditation Here are fourteen things we can ask ourselves taken from the City of God by Ven. Mary Agreda to determine if we have a great ...
Living Holiness in the World Ave Maria Meditations The universal call to holiness  All Sacred Scripture is a calling to holiness, to the fullness of charity, but Jesus mak...
A Thursday Prayer in the Year of the Priest One Minute Meditation Prayer to the Eternal High Priest O Jesus, Eternal Priest, keep Your priests within the shelter of Your Most Sacred...
Christians in the World Ave Maria Meditations The Christians in the world  "Christians are indistinguishable from other men either by nationality, language or customs...

Tags:

Aug 01 – Homily – Fr Matthias: Confession, Means of New Evangelization
Next Post

Author Sr. JosephMary f.t.i.

Our Lady found this unworthy lukewarm person and obtained for her the grace to enter the Third Order of the Franciscans of the Immaculate. May this person spend all eternity in showing her gratitude.

More posts by Sr. JosephMary f.t.i.

Leave a Reply