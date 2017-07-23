Jul 23 – Homily – Fr Jacinto: Wheat and Weeds
Fr. Jacinto provides us with a practical commentary on the powerful parable of the wheat and weeds given by Our Lord to his followers. We must strive to be and remain good wheat and to do so Fr. Jacinto reveals a powerful weapon which we should have recourse to for it is always reliable... the Holy Rosary.
Ave Maria!
Mass: 16th Sunday in Ordinary Time - Sunday
Readings:
1st: wis 12:13, 16-19
Resp: psa 86:5-6, 9-10, 15-16
2nd: rom 8:26-27
Gsp: mat 13:24-43