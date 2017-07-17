Video – Catholic Schoolhouse Training 1/4 – CONF 376

Views 122



Ave Maria!

For the 2017 Catholic Schoolhouse Midwest Training and Workshops for homeschooling mothers, Kathy Rabideau - gives the first of four talks: "Catholic Schoolhouse the journey to where we are and the vision for the future".

For the other videos from this event please go to:

https://airmaria.com/category/air-maria-shows/conferences/catholic-schoolhouse-2017/

To find out more about Catholic Schoolhouse:

https://www.catholicschoolhouse.com/

+++
Hold Fast!
Next Post

Author apostolate

More posts by apostolate

Leave a Reply