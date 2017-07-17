Hold Fast!

Ave Maria Meditations

In these times of doctrinal confusion we must take particular precautions not to give away in the content of our faith, not even in the slightest degree! For if one yield ground on any single point of Catholic doctrine, one will later have to yield in another, and again in another, and so on until such surrenders come to be something normal and acceptable. And, when one gets used to rejecting dogma bit by bit, the final result will be there reputation of it altogether…

(Mt 10:32): So everyone who acknowledges Me before man, I also will acknowledge before My Father who is in heaven.

To add knowledge of God before man is to be a living witness to His life and to His words…Do we lack the courage to speak to our friends about God? Are we restrained by human respect, by what other people think of us? Do we concern ourselves with the faith of those who, in one way or another, God has placed in our charge?

Fr. Francis Fernandez