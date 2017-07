Loading the player...

Views 0

Ave Maria!At the retreat titled " Fatima, and the Hearts of Jesus and Mary Fr. Dwight Campbell pastor of Our Lady Mt. Carmel in Kenosha, WI gives the last of five talks: "Sister Lucia: 'We are in the Third Day of Fatima Week' - What Should We Do? - What Must We Do?" He discusses the ongoing relevance of Our Lady of Fatima in her messages and how many graces have been won by those fulfilling her requests.+++