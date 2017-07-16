Jul 16 – Homily – Fr Jacinto: What makes all the Difference?
In today's Gospel, Our Lord presents us with the parable of the sower. God is the divine sower who is casting his grace upon all people with various dispositions of soul. Fr. Jacinto explains that according to the parable, what's most important is to have a soul which is made up of "good soil", and this is achieved through the practice of humility.
Mass: 15th Sunday in Ordinary Time - Sunday
