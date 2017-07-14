Jul 14 – Homily – Fr Ignatius: St. Kateri, Facing Persecution
Fr. Ignatius on the life of today's saint and the readings. We must face persecution and be pure as doves among wolves and be strong in grace so as to persevere to the end as exemplified by St. Kateri Tekakwitha, the "Lilly of the Mohawks" in pioneer North America.
Ave Maria!
Mass: St. Kateri Tekakwitha - Mem
Readings: Friday 14th Week of Ordinary Time
1st: gen 46:1-7, 28-30
Resp: psa 37:3-4, 18-19, 27-28, 39-40 0
Gsp: mat 10:16-23