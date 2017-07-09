Jul 09 – Homily – Fr. Campbell: Humility and Meekness
Fr. Campbell gives the closing homily for the retreat titled "Fatima, and the Hearts of Jesus and Mary". He exhorts us to be humble and meek, referring to the gospel reading where Jesus says imitate me "for I am meek and humble of heart." He relates this to Our Lady of Fatima and many other examples.
Ave Maria!
Mass: 14th Sunday in Ordinary Time - Sunday
Readings:
1st: zec 9:9-10
Resp: psa 145:1-2, 8-9, 10-11, 13-14
2nd: rom 8:9, 11-13
Gsp: mat 11:25-30