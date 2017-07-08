Jul 08 – Homily – Fr. Campbell: The Eucharist and the Two Hearts
Fr. Dwight Campbell gives the first homily for the retreat titled "Fatima, and the Hearts of Jesus and Mary" and celebrates a mass to the Immaculate Heart of Mary and relates the Hearts of Jesus and Mary together and relates this to the need to do reparation by receiving the Eucharist worthily and to participate in adoration of the Blessed Sacrament whenever possible.
Ave Maria!
Mass: The Immaculate Heart of Mary (Opt 2) - Opt Mem
Readings:
1st: jth 13:17-20; 15:9
Resp: luk 1:446-48a, 48b-49, 50-51, 52-53, 5455 0
Gsp: luk 2:46-51