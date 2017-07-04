Jul 04 – Homily: False Independence Destroys
Independence can never be an absolute for mankind, whether as individuals or as a society. We are made in the likeness and image of God--dependent on him as creatures on the Creator, from whom we derive identity and dignity. Society likewise is made in, through, and for Christ. Our independence must be from anything that impedes from serving Him.
Ave Maria!
Mass: Tuesday 13th Week of Ordinary Time - Wkdy
Readings:
1st: Gen 19:15-29
Resp: Ps 26:2-3, 9-10, 11-12 0
Gsp: Mt 8:23-27