Jul 03 – Homily – Fr Alan: From Doubting to Daring, St. Thomas Apostle
It wasn't only St. Thomas who initially doubted, but in particular, his refusal to believe and subsequent confession of faith serves for us as an especially emphatic affirmation of the invisible truth the Jesus Christ is true God and true Man: "My Lord and my God." He stands as an example of how conversion can turn us from doubters into martyrs, for the One Who died and rose again, for our salvation.
Mass: St. Thomas the Apostle - Feast
Readings:
1st: Eph 2:19-22
Resp: Ps 117:1, 2 0
Gsp: John 20:24-29