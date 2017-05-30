May 30 – Homily: The Unity of the Spirit (Eph. 4:3)
Saint Gregory of Nyssa explains that among the gifts Our Lord obtained for His Church, the "greatest gift of all, ... was that they were no longer to be divided in their judgment of what was right and good, for they were all to be united to the supreme Good. As the Apostle says, they were to be bound together with the bonds of peace in the unity that comes from the Holy Spirit"(cf. Eph. 4:3).
Doctrinal questions cannot be irrelevant if the greatest gift of Our Lord is unity of judgment about what is right and good. Let us pray this Pentecost for the Holy Spirit to renew the Church in the unity of belief in the traditional doctrine of the Church.
Ave Maria!
Mass: Tuesday 7th Week of Easter - Wkdy
Readings:
1st: Act 20:17-27
Resp: Ps 68:10-11, 20-21 0
Gsp: Jn 17:1-11