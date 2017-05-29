May 29 – Homily – The Path to Peace: Repentance
President Trump's Memorial Day prayer: for permanent peace. The King of Peace has conquered the world and given us His peace: the tranquility of His order. It is achieved by turning away from sin and evil toward His Truth and the fulfillment of His Will.
As we pray with the Mother of Jesus and with the Apostles for the Holy Spirit's coming at Pentecost, let us ask for charismatic gifts that will make us more able participants in the Church's mission of salvation and leading humanity on the only path that leads to peace.
Ave Maria!
Mass: Monday 7th Week of Easter - Wkdy
Readings:
1st: Act 19:1-8
Resp: Ps 68:2-3, 4-5, 6-7 0
Gsp: Jn 16:29-33