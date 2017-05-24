May 24 – Homily – Fr Matthias: Basilica of St. Francis
Fr. Matthias gives the homily on the Feast of the Dedication of the Basilica of St. Francis in Assisi. He points out that Francis who always sought the lowest place in life was honored with a tremendous basilica upon his death and how this symbolizes his high place in heaven where he is close to the all glorious God.
Ave Maria!
Mass: Dedication of the Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi - Feast
Readings:
1st: rev 21:1-5
Resp: psa 95:1-7 0
Gsp: joh 10:22-30