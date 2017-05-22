Video – Fr. Angelo Geiger – The Benedict Option from a Franciscan Perspective – CONF 369

Ave Maria!


Fr. Angelo Geiger gives a conference to the Third Order members on the widely popular book "The Benedict Option". In this conference, Fr. Angelo Geiger:

Compares and Contrasts Benedictine and Franciscan traditions.

Explains why Dreher's (The author of The Benedict Option) proposals are not always best described as Benedictine, and<

Discusses some of the book's strengths and weaknesses.




