Video – Fr. Angelo Geiger – The Benedict Option from a Franciscan Perspective – CONF 369
Ave Maria!
Fr. Angelo Geiger gives a conference to the Third Order members on the widely popular book "The Benedict Option". In this conference, Fr. Angelo Geiger:
Compares and Contrasts Benedictine and Franciscan traditions.
Explains why Dreher's (The author of The Benedict Option) proposals are not always best described as Benedictine, and<
Discusses some of the book's strengths and weaknesses.
