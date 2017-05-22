May 22 – Homily: From Christ’s Passion to Compassion & Love
St. Rita of Cascia united her love to that of Christ by contemplating his Passion. Christ endured his Passion, and Our Lady suffered with him at the foot of the cross, for the salvation of all men, even those whose kill God's people, thinking they're worshiping Him. We must seek to learn to love our persecutors, by contemplating the Trinitarian love of God, the Passion of Christ, and the Compassion of the Mother.
The President of the United States, recently in Saudi Arabia, had something to say about the twisted understanding of God that leads some to kill Christians: "Every time a terrorist murders an innocent person and falsely invokes the name of God, it should be an insult to every person of faith. Terrorists do not worship God. They worship death." And yet, many today are of the mind that it is good to kill Christians.
Only in the Passion of Christ can we see the Trinitarian love which saves us, and which will enable us to love our persecutors, as Jesus loves them.
Ave Maria!
