St. Paschal Baylon: Patron of Eucharistic Societies

Prayer Litany to St. Paschal (feast day is May 17th):

Lord, have mercy on us. Christ, have mercy on us.

Lord, have mercy on us. Christ, hear us. Christ, graciously hear us.

God the Father of Heaven, Have mercy on us.

God the Son, Redeemer of the world, Have mercy on us.

God the Holy Ghost, Have mercy on us.

Holy Trinity, one God, Have mercy on us.

Holy Mary, Pray for us.

Holy Mother of God, Pray for us.

Holy Virgin of virgins, Pray for us.

Saint Paschal, Pray for us.

Thou ardent adorer of the Most Blessed Sacrament, Pray for us.

Who as a child sought thy bliss before the Tabernacle, Pray for us.

Who assisted at the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass with the most fervent devotion, Pray for us.

Who as a shepherd-boy was favored with an apparition of the Most Blessed Sacrament, Pray for us.

Who as a Religious didst remain day and night at the foot of the Altar, Pray for us.

Who in meditating on the Most Blessed Sacrament wert filled with heavenly wisdom, Pray for us.

Who didst joyfully make known thy belief in the Most Blessed Sacrament, Pray for us.

Who didst defend with holy zeal the Presence of Christ in the Most Blessed Sacrament, Pray for us.

Who didst endure persecution and suffering for Our Savior in the Blessed Sacrament, Pray for us.

Who didst end thy life in adoration of the Most Blessed Sacrament, Pray for us.

Who didst show reverence to the Most Blessed Sacrament after death, Pray for us.

Who dost prepare thy faithful clients for the reception of the Holy Viaticum, Pray for us.

Who, because of thy wonderful devotion toward the Most Blessed Sacrament, hast been declared by Holy Church the Patron of all Eucharistic Congresses, Pray for us.

Thou model of true simplicity of heart and humility, Pray for us.

Thou lover of evangelical poverty, Pray for us.

Thou model of faithful obedience, Pray for us.

Thou lily of holy purity, Pray for us.

Thou great penitent, Pray for us.

Thou ardent client of the Blessed Virgin Mary the Mother of God, Pray for us.

Thou faithful son of Saint Francis, Pray for us.

Thou pride of the Seraphic Order, Pray for us.

Thou father of the poor and needy, Pray for us.

Thou great Wonder-worker, Pray for us.

That thou mayest obtain for us a lively faith and tender devotion toward the Most Blessed Sacrament, We beseech thee, hear us.

That thou mayest obtain for us an ardent love for Him Who in the Most Blessed Sacrament has loved us to the end, We beseech thee, hear us.

That thou mayest obtain for us a holy zeal in assisting at Mass, We beseech thee, hear us.

That thou mayest obtain for us a holy longing for frequent reception of the Most Blessed Sacrament, We beseech thee, hear us.

That thou mayest through thy intercession guard us from unworthy reception of the Most Blessed Sacrament, We beseech thee, hear us.

That thou mayest help us through humility and purity of heart to become true lovers of the Eucharistic Saviour, We beseech thee, hear us.

That thou mayest promote the endeavors of Eucharistic Societies by thy powerful intercessions, We beseech thee, hear us.

That thou mayest obtain for us the greatest of all graces, to depart this life after the worthy reception of the Holy Viaticum, We beseech thee, hear us.

That thou mayest obtain for the enemies of the Most Blessed Sacrament the grace of conversion, We beseech thee, hear us.

That thou mayest obtain for us a childlike devotion to the Mother of God, We beseech thee, hear us.

That thou mayest obtain for us eternal happiness, We beseech thee, hear us. Saint Paschal, our patron in life and death, We beseech thee, hear us.

Lamb of God, Who takest away the sins of the world: Spare us, O Lord.

Lamb of God, Who takest away the sins of the world: Graciously hear us, O Lord.

Lamb of God, Who takest away the sins of the world: Have mercy on us.

Christ, hear us. Christ, graciously hear us.

Lord, have mercy on us. Christ, have mercy on us. Lord, have mercy on us.

Our Father, Hail, Mary

V. Saint Paschal, Patron of All Eucharistic Societies, pray for us

R. That we may be made worthy of the promises of Christ.

Let us pray. O God, Who dost glorify those who glorify Thee and desirest to be honored in Thy Saints: grant, we beseech Thee, that we may worthily extol the glorious merits of Saint Paschal, imitate his virtues, and rejoice in his powerful intercession before Thy Heavenly Throne. Through Our Lord Jesus Christ, Thy Son, Who liveth and reigneth with Thee in the unity of the Holy Ghost, God, world without end. Amen.

Prayer Source: Kyrie Eleison — Two Hundred Litanies by Benjamin Francis Musser O.F.M., The Magnificat Press, 1944