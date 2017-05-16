May 16 – Homily – Fr Alan: “My peace I give to you” (Jn 14:27)
The peace Christ gave us, He gave us in His Mother, when on the cross He told us: "Behold, your mother." Only in the Immaculate Heart is there abiding and perfect "tranquility of order," where there isn't even the minimal conflict between the Divine and human will. That is why the Fatima message is key to world peace, as She exhorts, as always, to "do whatever He tells you"; in other words: LIVE THE GOSPEL!
Ave Maria!
