May 13 – Homily – Fr Jacinto: The First Message of Fatima
The Warning and a Plan for Peace
We are live-streaming a special Fatima event today, 9-5 Central Time, from the Mother of the Redeemer Retreat House in Bloomington, IN. Speakers include Fr. Angelo Geiger, Fr. Bill Casey, Msgr. Arthur Calkins, and Dr. Mark Miravalle.
On the 100th anniversary of first Fatima apparition, Father focuses on the message Mary gave the children on today in 1917. Mary asked whether they would be willing to suffer and sacrifice for sinners. While, as Lucia later said, they didn't quite know what they were getting into, they accepted. They never regretted it, and were heroically faithful to this commitment. Little Jacinta was particularly faithful in offering everything up, and rather creative in finding additional ways to sacrifice for the salvation of poor sinners. Mary told them that many souls go to Hell because there is no one to pray and sacrifice for them, and this sunk deeply into their innocent souls. Mary also told them to be consecrated to Her Immaculate Heart, which would be their refuge in their suffering. Let us to take refuge in Her Immaculate Heart, and offer up many prayers and penances for the conversion of sinners and peace in the world.
Mass: Our Lady of Fatima - Opt Mem
