Fatima Live Stream Event!

The Warning & A Plan for Peace.
Between the Warning & the Promise: Living the Fatima Message
The Franciscans of the Immaculate present: A Centennial Review and Pastoral Interpretation on the Message of Fatima.
With talks on the theological, spiritual and pastoral meaning of the “most prophetic of modern apparitions.” (Joseph Cardinal Ratzinger)
Schedule is as follows:
9:00am – Opening Remarks by Br. Gabriel M. Cortes
9:10 – “Angel of Peace” Video
9:20 – “The Angel of Peace & The Spirit of Reparation” by Fr. Angelo M. Geiger
10:10 – “The hearts of Jesus & Mary in the Fatima Message” by Msgr. Arthur Calkins
11:00 – Exposition (Adoration) Rosary, Benediction
12:00 noon – Holy Mass – Fr. Daniel Mahan
2:00 – “Fatima & the future Fifth Marian Dogma” by Dr. Mark Miravalle
2:45 – Maude Cloutier w/Musicians
3:00 – “I am the Lady of the Rosary” by Fr. Bill Casey