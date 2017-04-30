Apr 30 – Homily – Fr Jacinto: Meet the Lord in the Mass
The two disciples had lost hope after the Lord's passion which seemed to be the end of the story. However, after their encounter with the Lord in the Scriptures and the Sacrament, they realized it was only the beginning of the story... Our Lord continues today to reveal Himself in the Mass.
Ave Maria!
Mass: Sunday 3rd Week of Easter - Sunday
Readings:
1st: act 2:14, 22-28
Resp: psa 16:1-2, 5, 7-8, 9-10, 11
2nd: 1pe 1:17-21
Gsp: luk 24:13-35