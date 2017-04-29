Video – Fr. John Hollowell – Vocation of the Laity – 2 of 2
Ave Maria!
Fr. John Hollowell gives the last of two talks for the recent day of reflection titled "Vocation of the Laity" at the Mother of the Redeemer Retreat Center in Bloomington, IN. This one focuses on the practical considerations of the vocation of the laity and their participation in parish life. He points out that different types of people are ready for different levels of commitment in the Church and these need to be invited to participate in ways appropriate to their current situation and yet challenge then to higher levels of commitment. Have well run meetings, when you have them, and let participants know the importance of administrative activities like this, which are not as thrilling as direct outreach and such. Make the apostolic efforts sustainable. Can a particular project be carried on if a key person leaves? Reaching out to people should be personal and happen in stages. Reach out to two people, establishing a good friendship, building up their faith. Each of these two should then be encouraged to reach out to two more, etc.
Fr. Hollowell's social sites:
https://www.youtube.com/user/JohnHollowel
https://twitter.com/frjohnhollowell?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor
http://on-this-rock.blogspot.com/?m=1
Pastor at:
http://annunciationbrazil.org/
http://www.stpaul-greencastle.com/
Biography:
http://www.archindy.org/staff/priests/hollowell-john.html
