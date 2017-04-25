A Prayer of Consecration to the Two Hearts

Ave Maria Meditations

Being in this joyous Easter season and as we approach the Centennial of Our Lady’s apparitions at Fatima, this is a beautiful and timely prayer of consecration!

Act of Consecration to the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus and Immaculate Heart of Mary



Most Sacred Heart of Jesus and Immaculate Heart of Mary, I consecrate myself and my whole family to You. I consecrate to You: my very being and my whole life…All that I am…All that I have…and all that I love. To You I give my body, my heart, and my soul. To You I dedicate my home and my country.

Mindful of this consecration, I now promise You to live a Christian way of life by the practice of virtues.

O Most Sacred Heart of Jesus and Immaculate Heart of Mary, accept this act of consecration, which I make out of pure love for You.

Most Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on me! Immaculate Heart of Mary, be my salvation! Jesus, meek and humble of heart, make my heart like unto Your merciful heart! Amen.