Apr 24 – Homily – Fr Maximilian: St. Fidelis – Predestined Yet Free to Choose
St. Fidelis, German Cappuchin Franciscan preacher and martyr, died at the hands of fanatic Calvinists for his faithful witness to the Catholic truth. In contrast to their false doctrine on "predestination," he preached with great success and fruits of conversion, that though God knows everything that we will do and what will be the eternal consequences (and therefore whether or not we will choose eternal life in His Son, Our Lord Jesus Christ), He does not predetermine any of our actions, but always conserves in us the freedom to choose.
