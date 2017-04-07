Apr 07 – Homily – Fr Matthias: Compassion of Our Lady
Fr. Matthias on the tradition of celebrating the Compassion of Our Lady on the Friday before Good Friday, where Our Lady suffered at the foot of the cross with Jesus as He was being crucified. He relates this to Our Lady's role in the Redemption, where she cooperated with her Son in undoing the sin of Adam and Eve and how we must cooperate as well.
Ave Maria!
Mass: Friday 5th Week of Lent - Wkdy
Readings:
1st: jer 20:10-13
Resp: psa 18:2-3, 3-4, 5-6, 7 0
Gsp: joh 10:31-42