Apr 06 – Homily – Fr Alan: Breaking the Covenant, Dissent & Unbelief
God made an everlasting pact with Abraham, promising him the land of Canaan, and obligating Abraham and his descendants to acknowledge Him as their God, and to "keep my covenant through the ages" (Gen 17:9). Abraham and the covenant prefigure the Church and the promise of Eternal Life, predicated on faith in Christ Jesus, sacramental union with the Church, and obedience to the her teaching. Dissent and unbelief are signs of a broken Covenant, which can lead to eternal perdition.
Mass: Thursday 5th Week of Lent - Wkdy
Readings:
1st: Gen 17:3-9
Resp: Ps 105:4-5, 6-7, 8-9 0
Gsp: Jn 8:51-59