Apr 03 – Homily – Fr Maximilian Mary: Accusers Guilty, Sinner Forgiven
Both women, accused of adultery, could be punished by stoning under the law, if found guilty. In both cases, their accusers are motivated by malice. Susanna was vindicated by God; her false accusers suffering the punishment they sought to inflict. Jesus rescues the guilty woman by turning the tables on her accusers, and frees her with the instruction to “go, and sin no more.” Likewise, Jesus offers us mercy, forgiveness, and the grace to live without sin.
Ave Maria!
Mass: Monday 5th Week of Lent - Wkdy
Readings:
1st: Dn 13:41-62
Resp: Ps 23:1-3, 3-4, 5, 6 0
Gsp: Jn 8:1-11