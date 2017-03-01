Video – Reflections on the Seven Sorrows of Mary – CONF 366
Ave Maria!
At the Archdiocese of Indianapolis Day of Reflection at the Mother of the Redeemer Retreat Center, Beth Leonard, author of "The Seven Sorrows Bible Study For Catholics", gives a series of reflections on the Seven Sorrows of Mary which she augments with a PowerPoint slide show and then leads the group in a recitation of the Seven Sorrows Rosary, complete with meditations. This is a great way to start Lent with Our Lady!
To learn more about her books: http://www.bethleonardbooks.com/
Seven Sorrows from Wikipedia:
- The Prophecy of Simeon. (Luke 2:34–35)
- The escape and Flight into Egypt. (Matthew 2:13)
- The Loss of the Child Jesus in the Temple of Jerusalem. (Luke 2:43–45)
- The Meeting of Mary and Jesus on the Via Dolorosa.
- The Crucifixion of Jesus on Mount Calvary. (John 19:25)
- The Piercing of the Side of Jesus, and His Descent from the Cross. (Matthew 27:57–59)
- The Burial of Jesus by Joseph of Arimathea. (John 19:40–42)
