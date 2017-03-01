The Seven Sorrows of Our Lady

Ave Maria Meditations

THE SEVEN SORROWS DEVOTION

The Blessed Virgin Mary grants seven graces to the souls who honor her daily by saying seven Hail Mary’s and meditating on her tears and dolors (sorrows). The devotion was passed on by St. Bridget.

HERE ARE THE SEVEN GRACES:

· I will grant peace to their families.

· They will be enlightened about the divine mysteries.

· I will console them in their pains and I will accompany them in their work.

· I will give them as much as they ask for as long as it does not oppose the adorable will of my divine Son or the sanctification of their souls.

· I will defend them in their spiritual battles with the infernal enemy and I will protect them at every instant of their lives.

· I will visibly help them at the moment of their death, they will see the face of their Mother.

· I have obtained from my divine Son, that those who propagate this devotion to my tears and dolors, will be taken directly from this earthly life to eternal happiness since all their sins will be forgiven and my Son and I will be their eternal consolation and joy.

SEVEN SORROWS

· The prophecy of Simeon. (St. Luke 2:34, 35)

· The flight into Egypt. (St. Matthew 2:13, 14)

· The loss of the Child Jesus in the temple. (St. Luke 2: 43-45)

· The meeting of Jesus and Mary on the Way of the Cross.

· The Crucifixion.

· The taking down of the Body of Jesus from the Cross.

· The burial of Jesus.