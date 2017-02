Loading the player...

What made Abel's sacrifice preferable in the eyes of God was most of all the spirit of generosity with which it was offered. The lack of this spirit was what made the sacrifice of Cain displeasing.Ave Maria!Mass: Monday 6th Week of Ordinary Time - Wkdy1st: Gen 4:1-15, 25Resp: Ps 50:1, 8, 16-17, 20-21 0Gsp: Mk 8:11-13