Feb 12 – Homily – Fr Jacinto: Universal Call to Holiness
In the Gospel reading, we find Jesus perfecting the Old Law in the Sermon on the Mount. He makes it obvious that the purpose of the law is not external observance, but a reform of the heart and the perfection of love. Vatican II said that all Catholics are called to the fullness of Christian Life and perfection of love. In a world far from God, the Church needs holy men and women, for true reform only comes through the saints. Let us go to the Saint-Maker, Mary our Mother, and she will make us holy.
Ave Maria!
Mass: 6th Sunday in Ordinary Time - Sunday
