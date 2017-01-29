Jan 29 – Homily – Fr Dominic: Humility in the Christian Life
Throughout the readings we find a recurring theme of humility which the Church wants us to reflect on. It is a beautiful virtue, but more than just that... with love, it is a guide of life. Humility and love can make us saints, and great saints. However, we are fallen and so have to learn humility, we're not born with it, we must learn from Christ who is meek and humble of heart.
Mass: 4th Sunday in Ordinary Time - Sunday
Readings:
1st: zep 2:3; 3:12-3
Resp: psa 146:6-7, 8-9, 9-10
2nd: 1co 1:26-31
Gsp: mat 5:1-12