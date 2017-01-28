Jan 28 – Homily – Fr Ignatius: St. Thomas, Patron of Catholic Schools
Fr. Ignatius on the memorial of St. Thomas, patron saint of Catholic schools, and Doctor of the Church, gives the homily for the day of reflection for teachers at St. Benedict Classical Catholic School in Bloomington, IN. He puts his life in context with other saints, and discusses his holiness, writings and his great standing as a teacher within a holy vocation.
Ave Maria!
Mass: St. Thomas Aquinas - Mem
Readings: Saturday 3rd Week of Ordinary Time
1st: heb 11:1-2, 8-19
Resp: luk 1:69-70, 71-72, 73-75 0
Gsp: mar 4:35-41
