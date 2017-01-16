With Our Lady at Holy Communion

Ave Maria Meditations

I am sometimes saddened by the fact that after Holy Communion, Jesus must often experience weariness and feel strange and lonely in my cold heart; but I shall not be disturbed any longer. I give over the entire possession of my heart to the divine Mother.

It is she who, in me, will receive Jesus as she received Him the first time in her womb; and when I absent myself by distraction or involuntary preoccupation, then Jesus will not be pained at my absence or even notice it. Thus, Jesus, rest in my heart after holy Communion. Take Your delight in me and love me, for it is the same loving heart (of the Mother) which through me receives You and harbors You and surrounds You with love.

+Fr. Joseph Schryvers, C.Ss.R